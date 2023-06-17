10 officers promoted in Huntsville Police Department ceremony

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department held a ceremony on Friday afternoon where 10 individuals were promoted.

HPD officials say the 10 people who were promoted bring nearly 150 years of law enforcement experience.

“These outstanding individuals have unique skill sets that are crucial to the vision and growth of our department,” HPD Chief Kirk Giles said.

The following list is the names of individuals who were promoted:

Cody Izzo - promoted to Investigator

Samuel Lane - promoted to Investigator

Ricky McCarver - promoted to Investigator

Paul Nordan - promoted to Investigator

Antonio Shorter - promoted to Sergeant

Ashely Shannon - promoted to Sergeant

Mark Stowe - promoted to Sergeant

Rickey Stephens - promoted to Lieutenant

Chris Riley - promoted to Captain

Michael Johnson - promoted to Deputy Chief

