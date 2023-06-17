10 officers promoted in Huntsville Police Department ceremony
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department held a ceremony on Friday afternoon where 10 individuals were promoted.
HPD officials say the 10 people who were promoted bring nearly 150 years of law enforcement experience.
“These outstanding individuals have unique skill sets that are crucial to the vision and growth of our department,” HPD Chief Kirk Giles said.
The following list is the names of individuals who were promoted:
- Cody Izzo - promoted to Investigator
- Samuel Lane - promoted to Investigator
- Ricky McCarver - promoted to Investigator
- Paul Nordan - promoted to Investigator
- Antonio Shorter - promoted to Sergeant
- Ashely Shannon - promoted to Sergeant
- Mark Stowe - promoted to Sergeant
- Rickey Stephens - promoted to Lieutenant
- Chris Riley - promoted to Captain
- Michael Johnson - promoted to Deputy Chief
Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.