Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Trash Pandas Father's Day Giveaway

Unionized UPS workers vote to authorize a strike in high-stakes negotiations for a new contract

FILE - UPS says they deliver the equivalent of about 6% of nation’s gross domestic product.
FILE - UPS says they deliver the equivalent of about 6% of nation’s gross domestic product.(CNN, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Unionized UPS workers voted overwhelmingly on Friday to authorize a strike, setting the stage for a potential work stoppage if the package delivery company and Teamsters can’t come to an agreement before their contract expires next month.

The Teamsters have urged workers to authorize a strike to give them more leverage in negotiations with the company, but a yes vote does not mean a strike is imminent.

The Teamsters represent about 340,000 UPS employees, more than half of the company’s workforce. A quarter of a century ago, 185,000 UPS employees walked off the job for 15 days after a contract dispute, and it crippled the company.

UPS has grown vastly since then and become even more engrained in the U.S. economy. UPS says they deliver the equivalent of about 6% of nation’s gross domestic product.

If a strike occurs, its expected to be one of the biggest - if not the biggest - company walkout in U.S. history, carrying with it far-reaching implications for the economy.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local pastors react to female led churches being voted out during Southern Baptist Convention
Alabama pastors react to female-led churches being voted out during Southern Baptist Convention
Kitchen Cops find baby roaches, 9-hour-old food and too many flies to count
Multi-million dollar production plant opens in Hartselle
Multi-million dollar production plant opens in Hartselle
Doyle Smith
1 arrested, 1 in critical condition following stabbing on Williams Circle
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Crime Stoppers: Duo breaks into numerous cars in hospital parking deck

Latest News

STILLS: Flooded neighborhood in Pensacola, Florida
The suspects are believed to be a man and woman.
Suspects steal from church vans in Lincoln County, Tenn.
Chad Doerman is charged with three counts of aggravated murder.
Father executed young siblings with rifle in Ohio, prosecutor says
Former Scottsboro police officer asks judge to dismiss case
Jury finds former Scottsboro Police Officer not guilty in child abuse trial