UK to allow beer sales at Kroger Field and Rupp Arena

(Source: Mark Stoops/Twitter)
By John Lowe
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - For the first time in Kentucky athletic history, Big Blue Nation can enjoy a cold one at the game.

UK athletic director Mitch Barnhart announced on Friday that beer sales will be allowed at all athletic events this coming season.

Barnhart says more details will be announced at a later date.

Kentucky has already tested beer sales at baseball home games at Kentucky Proud Park this spring, with no alcohol-related issues reported.

With Kentucky making this decision, only Georgia and Auburn remain as the last schools in the SEC to not permit beer sales at football games.

