Two medical marijuana companies considering Decatur for dispensaries

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Verona Alabama LLC and RJK Holdings, two recently licensed medical marijuana distributors, are focusing on making Decatur the home of one of North Alabama’s first dispensaries.

With two medical marijuana businesses making plans to set up shop in Decatur, City Council President Jacob Ladner said he’s still concerned about their intentions.

“This is a lot more about money instead of actual medicine,” he said, “I still have a lot of the same concerns, if not more, than when I voted.”

In December, the Decatur City Council voted 4-1 in favor of selling medical marijuana in city limits. Ladner was the only one to vote no. He said he was concerned that the companies might be marketing to patients who may not need medical marijuana.

He claimed recently, he’s seen signs advertising for Medical marijuana doctors that confirm his fears.

“It’s from a group whose website basically says that they have a 99 percent approval rate for medical marijuana prescriptions,” he said. “That’s not something you’d see in typical medicine.”

Verano Executive Vice President James Leventis said Ladner’s concerns are misplaced. He said the company received the best applicant score from the Medical Cannabis Commission, and they’ll prioritize safety and compassionate care.

Councilman Hunter Pepper believes as long as the dispensaries follow guidelines, they’ll bring important medicine to those who need it.

“There’s a lot of patients that can receive so many benefits from obtaining medical marijuana, they can utilize this pharmaceutical in many different ways,” he said,

Neither company can break ground on a dispensary until official licenses are distributed on July 10.

