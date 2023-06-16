Deals
Suspects steal from church vans in Lincoln County, Tenn.

The suspects are believed to be a man and woman.
The suspects are believed to be a man and woman.(Lincoln County Sheriff's Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Lincoln County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Department are searching for suspects who allegedly stole catalytic converters from church vans on June 9 in Fayetteville, Tennessee.

According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s department, one of the vans was at West Fayetteville Church of Christ on Boonshill Road, and another van was at Maranatha Church on Old Huntsville Road.

The suspects are believed to be a man and woman.
The suspects are believed to be a man and woman.(Lincoln County Sheriff's Department)

The suspects are believed to be a man and woman. If you have any information about this incident, call (931)-433-9821.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

