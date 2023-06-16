Strong storms remain possible Sunday.

Deals
By Brad Travis
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Scattered strong storms will be possible for the western half of the state this evening before weakening after sunset. Highs will be near 90 into the weekend.  We have a Developing 48 First Alert out for Sunday.  We are monitoring the potential for a complex of storms to dive in from the northwest.  The timing and exact location remain a low confidence forecast.  These types of storm complexes typically lead to widespread high wind, frequent lightning and street flooding.  Keep checking back for updates on the Father’s Day forecast. As of this Friday evening we expect the first complex of storms to hit just west of the Alabama/Mississippi state line around 6am Sunday morning. The rain cooled boundary from this complex of storms could trigger scattered storms early Sunday morning. We expect a break in the storms for the afternoon with more scattered storms late Sunday night into early Monday morning.

