Spice up your Father’s Day weekend

Agave & Rye shares what’s on the menu ahead of Father’s Day!
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Some of us are simply just untalented in the kitchen. If that is the case for you, don’t feel embarrassed because you are not alone. Luckily, we have the perfect place to take dad this weekend for Father’s Day.

Agave & Rye at Bridge Street Town Centre is serving up deliciously unique tacos that pair perfectly with one of their handcrafted margaritas. Their tacos are packed with flavor and there is something sure to satisfy every taste bud.

To check out their full menu on their website.

Agave & Rye have a curated selection of adult beverages.
Agave & Rye have a curated selection of adult beverages.

