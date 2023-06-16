Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Trash Pandas Father's Day Giveaway

‘Potential inconsistencies’ prompt Alabama to pause medical marijuana licenses

The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission voted Friday to stay all proceedings related to the...
The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission voted Friday to stay all proceedings related to the current offering of medical cannabis business licenses just days after awarding 21 of them.(WBRC)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission voted Friday to stay all proceedings related to the current offering of medical cannabis business licenses just days after awarding 21 of them following a review of 90 applications. The licenses would allow the approved companies to grow, sell, test and transport medical marijuana.

AMCC said it issued the paused after discovering what it called “potential inconsistencies in the tabulation of scoring data,” thought a spokesperson for the commission declined to elaborate. The commission is now seeking an independent review of all scoring data.

“The Commission will work expeditiously to investigate and identify inconsistencies in the score data” explained AMCC Director, John McMillan. “Out of an abundance of caution, we are suspending all current procedural timelines until those matters are resolved.”

The decision has three effects. First, applicants who were awarded a license on Monday will not be required to pay the license fee by June 26. Second, those applicants who were denied award of license on Monday are not required to submit a request for an investigative hearing by June 26. Third, licenses that were awarded on Monday will not issue on July 10, 2023.

Once the commission lifts its stay, for which there is no set timeline, it will reconsider the award of licenses and provide a timeline for the payment of license fees, request for investigative hearings, and issuance of licenses.

WSFA 12 News has reached out to Gov. Kay Ivey’s office for comment.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kitchen Cops find baby roaches, 9-hour-old food and too many flies to count
Local pastors react to female led churches being voted out during Southern Baptist Convention
Alabama pastors react to female-led churches being voted out during Southern Baptist Convention
Multi-million dollar production plant opens in Hartselle
Multi-million dollar production plant opens in Hartselle
Doyle Smith
1 arrested, 1 in critical condition following stabbing on Williams Circle
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Crime Stoppers: Duo breaks into numerous cars in hospital parking deck

Latest News

Picking the right prenatal vitamin
How to choose a prenatal vitamin
Picking the right prenatal vitamin
Picking the right prenatal vitamin
Alabama Department of Public Health official details health impact of wildfire smoke
Alabama Department of Public Health official details health impact of wildfire smoke
Pediatrician recommends waiting until 8th grade to give child a phone
Experts push for stronger hot car tech to protect kids
New safety recommendations to prevent hot car deaths coming this year