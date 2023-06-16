“Not guilty”: Ex-police officer acquitted of child abuse charges

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - After four days of litigation, a verdict was declared in the case of former Scottsboro police officer Ryan Manning.

Manning was arrested in December of 2021 and charged with child abuse after his daughter was found with multiple fractures across her body.

Testimonies began with the state calling Manning’s ex-wife and mother of his child to the stand. Her interviews with the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation revealed that she never once thought of Manning as capable of hurting their daughter.

State prosecutors also called on multiple medical professionals to testify including Dr. Mark Sapp who treated the child at Huntsville Hospital. Sapp shared that fractures were found in the child’s arm, ribs, and leg, and these types of fractures were consistent with abuse.

Manning’s defense attorneys brought in a physician of their own. Dr. John Galaznik of Tuscaloosa, Alabama testified that the child’s injuries looked to be more consistent with metabolic bone disease or a Vitamin D deficiency.

Prosecutors challenged this, claiming Galaznik should have consulted other specialists before coming to this conclusion.

Closing arguments began on Thursday after two days of expert testimony. The state continued to question the credibility of the defense’s witnesses.

The defense, however, said that even after days of litigation, the state had still not provided any substantial evidence to prove Manning had caused the injuries.

At the end of the third day, jurors began to deliberate but were sent home soon after.

Jurors returned Friday morning to begin deliberation again. The process took two hours and was not an easy decision by any means.

Jurors even looked to the advisory of Judge John Graham, requesting an option for “no verdict” at around 10:00 a.m. Friday morning.

Graham informed them that they would have to choose one of the options given to them whether “guilty” or “not guilty”.

By 11:00 a.m., the jury had reached the verdict of “not guilty” and Ryan Manning was acquitted of all charges.

Manning tells WAFF 48 that he feels “vindicated”, and his nightmare is finally over.

”First of all, I wanna thank everyone who supported me throughout this entire ordeal. Nobody can go through this by themselves. I’m thankful to God, my family and my friends and of course, these two gentlemen that fought their tails off in there and seemed to overcome some insurmountable odds,” Manning said.

Manning was working as a Scottsboro Police Officer at the time of his arrest. When asked if he would return to working in law enforcement, he respectfully replied, “I don’t think so.”

He says this lengthy legal battle likely would not have happened if he were not in law enforcement. However, when asked what comes next for him, Manning says his daughter was his first priority.

”She’s the most important thing. If I could see her tonight, I absolutely would. I’ve missed her first steps, her first words. I haven’t seen her since December 13 of [20]21. The silver lining to this is she was so young when all of this started, she’s not going to remember all the bad,” Manning says.

