Not all fun & games: Hacking attempts on young gamers ramp up during summer break

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Now that the kids are out of school for the summer, cyber security experts say you might want to check out what they’re doing online.

That’s because cyberattacks on young gamers are on the rise, and the problem could get worse this summer.

Cybercriminals launched over seven million attacks on children last year, according to new research from the cybersecurity company, Kaspersky.

The scammers did this by exploiting popular PC games, like Roblox and Minecraft. Experts say the hackers make fake gaming sites with the promise of extra points or advancing to another level. But instead, these cybercriminals are trying to put malicious software onto kids’ computers, and with one click it could be game over!

Marcus Sachs with Auburn University explains why kids are an easy group to target, and how these attacks will likely ramp up now that they’re on a break from school.

”We always see that increase in the summertime for exactly that reason,” according to cybersecurity expert, Sachs. “Kids are out of school, they’re, they’re running unsupervised. Young gamers and children at large tend to be very trustworthy, particularly of adults and others that seem to be in charge,” Sachs said. “The criminal groups absolutely know that they will target kids. They’re gonna insert themselves in, they’ll make it look like they’re a 14 or 15-year-old, and in fact, they’re in their thirties or forties. You can’t tell.”

Dr. Matthew Hudnall, a cybersecurity expert at the University of Alabama explains the problem is happening right here. After a recent cyber camp, he polled high school students and asked if they’d ever downloaded something during an online game, with the hope of getting to another level. Instead, it turned out to be malicious software.

Dr. Hudnall says they’re all phishing attempts to get your personal information with the wrong click. “What it ends up doing is installing a virus under their machine that can steal information from their machine or it can take over or hijack their machine, potentially even stalling ransomware or stealing their information and otherwise.”

Both cybersecurity experts say a telltale sign that it’s a phishing attempt is when you’re asked to turn off your anti-virus detection.

