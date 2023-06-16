Man in critical condition following shooting at Grant residence

GRANT, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Grant Police Department responded to a shooting at a residence in Grant on Thursday night that sent a man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, a Grant PD officer responded to a residence on Eleven Forty Road and found a man lying in the front yard of a residence suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The man is in critical condition at Huntsville Hospital.

Several witnesses were questioned at the scene and the shooter was identified. However, no charges have been filed against the suspected shooter at this time.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

