Man charged for Limestone County robbery

ELKMONT, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a man on June 13 for an alleged robbery at a residence in Elkmont.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim was unloading groceries from their vehicle when they were approached by a man with a gun. The victim was forced into their residence and choked by the suspect.

The suspect fired multiple rounds in the residence before taking the victim’s keys and entering their vehicle and removing cash. The victim ran to a neighbor’s house while the suspect chased them and fired multiple rounds.

The suspect fled the area before deputies arrived. Deputies later found Tervarius Eugene Horton, 35, and took him into custody after a brief foot pursuit.

Horton was charged with robbery and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle. He was booked in the Limestone County Detention Facility with no bond.

