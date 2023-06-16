Kitchen Cops find baby roaches, 9-hour-old food and too many flies to count

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The weekly report from the Kitchen Cops is in, and the summer crackdown is on. Inspectors found a wide array of problems at restaurants across north Alabama.

Madison County

The lowest score in Madison County this week is a 77 at the McDonald’s on Highway 53 and Jeff Road in Harvest. There was residue in the ice machine and a couple of food temperature issues. The most notable problem was that food brought out at 6:30 a.m. was still out at 3:20 p.m.

Rafael’s Italian Restaurant at Winchester Road and Homer Nance Road is hit with an 82 score. When inspectors arrived, none of the employees was designated to be in charge. The owner came in a short time later. No one on site could provide evidence that’d taken a food manager course either. There were also dirty dishes stored with clean ones, a damaged cutting board, cracked containers and a blocked hand washing sink.

Bruegger’s Bagels on Hughes Road in Madison gets an 81. Again there were damaged cutting boards and containers, all tea nozzles were dirty and there were food temperature issues with eggs, cheese and cream cheese.

The Waffle House on Highway 53 scored an 83 due to tomatoes and cheese at the wrong temperature. Inspectors also noted the “presence of live baby roaches in the kitchen”.

J&N Express on Highway 431 in New Hope got an 84, and a notice that the Madison County Health Department intended to suspend it’s license due to nine different food temperature violations over the course of two different visits.

Morgan County

The Jack’s on Highway 67 in Somerville gets an 82 due to mold in the ice machine and “too many flies to count” in the building.

Lauderdale County

The Anderson Convenience Store on Highway 207 gets an 83 after inspectors found no soap at a handwashing sink, old barbecue in the cooler and a second cooler not reaching the proper temperature.

Limestone County

No significant issues in Limestone County this week

