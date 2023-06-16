Introducing the “Lunáticos”

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - A few years ago, Minor League Baseball began Copa de la Diversión or “the fun cup” with the goal of reaching out to local Hispanic communities in all of minor league baseball.

162 teams had the opportunity to make an alternative team and this year is the Trash Panda’s first year to participate as the “Lunáticos.” They had a few concepts and names and found an artist in Bolivia, Manuel Sarmiento, who helped give the Lunáticos an authentic and unique logo. They wanted lots of colors and something that was fun to capture the feeling of minor league baseball.

Many minor league players come from Hispanic and Latin communities and are playing locally. The Trash Panda’s wanted to bridge that gap. The Lunáticos gives players something bigger than themselves to play for and helps them connect to their hometown communities. It helps to blend Hispanic culture with United States baseball culture.

Lunáticos fans can buy merchandise in the Junkyard team store both in-store and online.

