Hot & humid with isolated thunderstorms for today

By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For today, hot & humid. Temps around 90 with a few pop-up storms during the afternoon. Heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds possible with thunderstorm activity. Cloudy overnight. Low 60s.

Saturday, hot & humid. Temps near 90° with an isolated thunderstorm possible.

Father’s Day, a WAFF48 Developing First Alert for the potential of severe thunderstorms during the afternoon, evening and night. Stay with WAFF48 for updates. Temps near 90.

Showers and storms likely for Monday, mid upper 80s. A chance of showers and storms each day Tuesday through Friday. High temps in the 80s, overnight low temps in the 60s.

