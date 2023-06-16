Deals
Hot & humid with isolated storms this afternoon

First Alert Weather
For the rest of the afternoon, the Tennessee Valley will experience hot & humid temps around 90 with a few pop-up storms during the afternoon. Heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds are possible with thunderstorm activity. The lows drop into the 60s later tonight. On Saturday, the hot & humid conditions continue with temps near 90°. An isolated thunderstorm is possible. A WAFF 48 Developing First Alert is for Father’s Day for the potential of severe thunderstorms during the afternoon, evening and night. Stay with WAFF48 for updates. Temps near 90. Showers and storms likely for Monday, mid upper 80s. A chance of showers and storms each day Tuesday through Friday. High temps in the 80s, overnight low temps in the 60s.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For the rest of the afternoon, the Tennessee Valley will experience hot & humid temps around 90 with a few pop-up storms during the afternoon. Heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds are possible with thunderstorm activity. The lows drop into the 60s later tonight.

On Saturday, the hot & humid conditions continue with temps near 90°. An isolated thunderstorm is possible.

A WAFF 48 Developing First Alert is for Father’s Day for the potential of severe thunderstorms during the afternoon, evening and night. Stay with WAFF48 for updates. Temps near 90.

Showers and storms likely for Monday, mid upper 80s. A chance of showers and storms each day Tuesday through Friday. High temps in the 80s, overnight low temps in the 60s.

For today, hot & humid. Temps around 90 with a few pop-up storms during the afternoon. Heavy...
WAFF 10 p.m. Thursday weather forecast
Severe Outlook
Developing First Alert for Sunday