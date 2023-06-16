Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Trash Pandas Father's Day Giveaway

Grant funds awarded for Lawrence Co. industrial project

The $1.5 million in grant funds will be used to provide infrastructure for First Solar, Inc. to build a $1 billion plant.
The $1.5 million in grant funds will be used to provide infrastructure for First Solar, Inc. to...
The $1.5 million in grant funds will be used to provide infrastructure for First Solar, Inc. to build a $1 billion plant.(WAFF)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Grant funds were awarded for industrial site development to support a new company in Lawrence County, as announced Friday by Governor Kay Ivey’s office.

The $1.5 million in grant funds will be used to provide infrastructure for First Solar, Inc. to build a $1 billion plant. The plant will produce solar panels and provide 715 jobs to the area. Plant production is expected to begin in 2025.

“Last November, I was pleased to announce First Solar’s plans to locate a major photovoltaic solar module manufacturing facility in Lawrence County, employing over 700 workers,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement.  “I commend local leaders who have worked hard to lay the groundwork for the construction of this monumental new facility, and today I am proud to award these significant grant funds to continue that process.”

The Community Development Block Grant will be used to make sewer, water and street improvements in the Mallard Fox West Industrial Complex.

The grant will be administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs. The funding for the grant is from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local pastors react to female led churches being voted out during Southern Baptist Convention
Alabama pastors react to female-led churches being voted out during Southern Baptist Convention
Kitchen Cops find baby roaches, 9-hour-old food and too many flies to count
Multi-million dollar production plant opens in Hartselle
Multi-million dollar production plant opens in Hartselle
Doyle Smith
1 arrested, 1 in critical condition following stabbing on Williams Circle
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Crime Stoppers: Duo breaks into numerous cars in hospital parking deck

Latest News

The suspects are believed to be a man and woman.
Suspects steal from church vans in Lincoln County, Tenn.
Former Scottsboro police officer asks judge to dismiss case
Jury finds former Scottsboro Police Officer not guilty in child abuse trial
Kevin Walter.
City of Madison issues statement on police officer found guilty of sexual misconduct
Online gaming MGN
Not all fun & games: Hacking attempts on young gamers ramp up during summer break