Grant funds awarded for Lawrence Co. industrial project

LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Grant funds were awarded for industrial site development to support a new company in Lawrence County, as announced Friday by Governor Kay Ivey’s office.

The $1.5 million in grant funds will be used to provide infrastructure for First Solar, Inc. to build a $1 billion plant. The plant will produce solar panels and provide 715 jobs to the area. Plant production is expected to begin in 2025.

“Last November, I was pleased to announce First Solar’s plans to locate a major photovoltaic solar module manufacturing facility in Lawrence County, employing over 700 workers,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement. “I commend local leaders who have worked hard to lay the groundwork for the construction of this monumental new facility, and today I am proud to award these significant grant funds to continue that process.”

The Community Development Block Grant will be used to make sewer, water and street improvements in the Mallard Fox West Industrial Complex.

The grant will be administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs. The funding for the grant is from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.