Grab your headphones: Hunter Jackson shares his songs of the summer

By Ellen McDonald
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - We all have a song that just perfectly captures that feeling we get in the summertime. From driving down the interstate with the windows down, relaxing on the beach or spending time with family and friends, music can make any summer moment better.

DJ Hunter Jackson gave us his top picks for summer anthems and he told us his top three songs for summer 2023.

3. “Cruel Summer” by Taylor Swift

2. “Calm Down” by Rena and Selena Gomez

1. “Padem Padem” by Kylie Monogue

