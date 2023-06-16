Financial Friday: Tips for teens to build a solid financial foundation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With many employers across the Tennessee Valley looking to hire, it’s a good time for teenagers to find summer jobs. This may be their first time getting a paycheck. This is an excellent opportunity for teens to learn good spending and budgeting habits.

Redstone Federal Credit Union’s Financial Education Coordinator, Kaeshier Fernandez, said he visits schools across the Tennessee Valley, talking to students about money management.

He offered these tips for parents to help their teens build a solid financial foundation.

Set Goals: What will the money be used for exactly? List all the goals and be as specific as possible.

Save-Spend-Share – 50/30/20 Rule: Save - 50% of your paycheck. Spend - 20% of your pay on things you want. Share - 20% with organizations you feel passionate about. If not, you can turn this into a second savings account for college.

Consider creating a budget to help you stick to your plans: Tell every dollar where to go. Practicing now while the budget may be simple can help build a foundation for budgeting as it gets more complex as an adult.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.