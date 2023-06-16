Creating smiles, one beverage at a time

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Alexandra Graves was scrolling through Tik Tok and came across a woman who ran and operated a lemonade business out of a trailer. She was searching for a side gig while she navigated her Teacher education Program classes and from the moment she saw that creator’s video she knew a lemonade truck was her answer.

Smile Beverage Co. co-owners Hannah and Allie. (Patrick Akers)

She told her idea to her mom who responded “...your sister has always wanted to open her own coffee shop.” So, Alexandra merged her idea with her sister, Hannah Tapp, and Smile Beverage Co. was born. From coffee, to lemonade and to Italian cream sodas, they have a little bit of everything to keep you cool this summer. Each month, they have a special menu and all the drinks are named after things that bring the ladies joy.

Smile Beverage Co. drink (Patrick Akers)

Smile Beverage Co. coffee (Patrick Akers)

One of their favorite parts of owning their own business is getting to interact with their regulars. They love hearing that their customers follow them around based on their schedule for the week.

You can see their “weekly whereabouts” on their Facebook page featured section. They also have their schedule pinned to their Instagram page.

Smile Beverage Co. drink mixing (Patrick Akers)

