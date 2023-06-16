Deals
Construction on North Memorial Parkway overpass to start soon

WAFF 48's Claudia Peppenhorst reporting
By Claudia Peppenhorst
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -A new overpass is coming soon to North Memorial Parkway and construction is set to start on June 19.

Construction will begin at Mastin Lake Road, extending the North Memorial Parkway expressway past Alabama A&M, ending just south of Winchester Road.

Seth Burkett with the Alabama Department of Transportation said this $34 million project will ultimately make rush hour traffic a lot easier to navigate.

“When it’s complete it’s going to ease of mobility around Huntsville. It’s going to reduce the traffic that is right there so that getting to the place you’re trying to go to in this immediate area will actually be easier,” Burkett said.

The construction is split into two phases. During the first phase of construction, traffic will be shifted to the inside lanes of the existing roadway for the construction of the service roads. Phase two begins construction of the overpass, and traffic will be directed to the newly constructed service roads.

During construction time, Burkett said the most important thing for drivers is to be more aware of their surroundings.

“Try to be aware as you’re going through the work zone,” Burkett said. ”Things change, especially on a project like this that has a lot of elements. Things may change from day to day so just drive with caution, slow down and just be aware of your surroundings traveling through the work zone.”

If you’ve been in Huntsville long enough, you remember the delays that came when the current overpasses were being built more than a decade ago.

Burkett said that drivers can expect something similar here, but this will ultimately make for a faster way to travel the parkway.

“When you put in that mainline, that sort of bypasses the intersection you’re removing a lot of the traffic from those intersections and improving the functionality of those intersections,” Burkett said.

Burkett said he expects the first phase of this project to last the remainder of the year. As for an overall completion date, he expects things to be wrapping up in 2026.

