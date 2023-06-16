Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Trash Pandas Father's Day Giveaway

Commercial vehicle crash impacting all lanes of AL 75 in DeKalb County

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency(ALEA)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A crash involving a commercial vehicle and other cars is impacting traffic in DeKalb County on Friday morning.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Sergeant Jeremy Burkett, the Alabama 75 crash was called in around 5:15 a.m. near mile marker 110. All lanes remain closed at this time.

ALEA Troopers with the Highway Patrol Division are on the scene leading the investigation of the crash.

Click here to view the WAFF 48 Interactive Traffic Map while lanes remain closed.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local pastors react to female led churches being voted out during Southern Baptist Convention
Alabama pastors react to female-led churches being voted out during Southern Baptist Convention
Multi-million dollar production plant opens in Hartselle
Multi-million dollar production plant opens in Hartselle
Doyle Smith
1 arrested, 1 in critical condition following stabbing on Williams Circle
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Crime Stoppers: Duo breaks into numerous cars in hospital parking deck
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer

Latest News

Online gaming MGN
Not all fun & games: Hacking attempts on young gamers ramp up during summer break
WAFF AM 6:00-6:30am – Syncbak
Cybersecurity experts say hacking attempts on young gamers ramp up during summer break
Kitchen Cops find baby roaches, 9-hour-old food and too many flies to count
WAFF AM 5:00-5:30am – Syncbak
Kitchen Cops find baby roaches, 9 hour old food and too many flies to count