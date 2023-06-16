Commercial vehicle crash impacting all lanes of AL 75 in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A crash involving a commercial vehicle and other cars is impacting traffic in DeKalb County on Friday morning.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Sergeant Jeremy Burkett, the Alabama 75 crash was called in around 5:15 a.m. near mile marker 110. All lanes remain closed at this time.

ALEA Troopers with the Highway Patrol Division are on the scene leading the investigation of the crash.

Click here to view the WAFF 48 Interactive Traffic Map while lanes remain closed.

