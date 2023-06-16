Celebrate Juneteenth with The Camp at MidCity

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Juneteenth is the federally recognized holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States. As we head into the weekend before the holiday on Monday June 19, we have the inside scoop on how you should celebrate!

Cory and Lloyd at Juneteenth celebration 2022 (AMANDA WELCH)

Lloyd G. and Cory Walker are the event curators for the Juneteenth celebration going on at The Camp at MidCity. On Saturday June 17 The Camp will have live music, artistic performances, food trucks drinks and more. There will be something fun for everyone in the family!

The event is from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. and is completely free. Adrian Jennings will be at the celebration and you can check out her work on her Instagram. For more information on this event, you can visit the MidCity District website.

Adrian Jennings, muralist, will be present at the celebration. (Ellen McDonald)

