Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Trash Pandas Father's Day Giveaway

VIDEO: Safari park welcomes 3 bat-eared fox kits

Three bat-eared fox kits were introduced this week at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. (Source: San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (Gray News) - The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance announced this week the birth of three bat-eared fox kits.

The animal care team at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park said the young foxes have already begun to adventure out of their den and explore their habitat.

“The kits are spending more time outside of the den with their mother, Winter — a first-time mom,” zoo officials shared.

According to the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance team, the trio enjoys wrestling with one another, playing with mom and catching crickets.

Officials said the foxes are in good health and have recently started to eat solid food.

Guests can view Winter and her kits in the Safari Park’s Nairobi Village area.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFF Severe Threat
Chance at showers, storms on Wednesday evening
Cooper was arrested and charged with harassment Monday.
Director of ALDOT arrested in Marshall County, released on bond
Dr. Clarence Sutton Jr.
Huntsville City Schools BOE announces new superintendent
Charlie Townsend is accused of bringing drugs to sell at Kilby Correctional Facility.
Alabama prison officer arrested on contraband, trafficking charges
William Spearman
U.S. DOJ: Madison man pleads guilty for part in ‘child exploitation enterprise’

Latest News

Man in critical condition following stabbing in Huntsville
A former morgue manager is facing federal charges for allegedly stealing body parts.
Harvard morgue manager accused of stealing body parts
Voters reacted to former President Trump's arraignment.
Voters react to Trump arraignment
FILE - The SEC logo is displayed on the field ahead of the Southeastern Conference championship...
Opponents, locations reveals for 2024 SEC football schedule
FILE - Nathan Chasing Horse sits in court, April 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. The former "Dances With...
‘Dances With Wolves’ actor charged with more sex crimes in new Canadian case