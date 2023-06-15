UAH College of Nursing receives advanced pediatric care simulator

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) College of Nursing received an advanced pediatric simulator for its Simulation & Learning Innovation Center.

The simulator is made by Gaumard Scientific, and is claimed to be “the world’s most advanced pediatric patient simulator and the first capable of simulating lifelike emotions through dynamic facial expressions, movement, and speech.” This model replaced the college’s oldest patient simulator.

The simulator was made possible by a $50,000 grant from the Alpha Foundation and $10,000 from the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Heersink School of Medicine, Huntsville Campus.

“I want to thank the Alpha Foundation for its investment in the simulation capabilities of the UAH College of Nursing,” UAH College of Nursing dean, Dr. Karen Frith, said in a statement. “Dr. Roger Smalligan, regional dean of the UAB-Huntsville Campus, is a strong proponent of interprofessional education and collaboration, so purchasing the pediatric simulator is a win for all.”

The Simulation & Learning Innovation Center at UAH provides students with a mock hospital for clinical experiences.

