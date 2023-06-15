Section man arrested for allegedly sexually abusing 5-year-old
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Section man, accused of sexually abusing a five-year-old child in February.
Douglas Snyder, 29 was charged with sodomy and sexual abuse. Investigators say he forced a five-year-old child to perform sex acts on him.
Snyder is in the Jackson County Jail on a $15,000.
