Revolutionary War veteran designated as Alabama’s first veteran during gravesite ceremony

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - People gathered today in Athens to remember a man who may have been the very first Alabama Veteran.

John Wade Keyes fought in the revolutionary war and lived through 1839.

He is now buried in Athens and volunteers decided to wear revolutionary war uniforms and lay a wreath to remember him.

Gary Mike Rose, a local veteran and Medal of Honor recipient attended the ceremony and said people should never forget the sacrifices early patriots made during the revolution.

“It was the first great step in liberating everybody regardless of where you were born and your ethnicity,” he said. “We see things that are wrong and we change them. We say this is wrong, we’ve got to stop this right now.[And] It all starts with that gentleman that’s buried over there and a lot of others buried from here to Maine.”

Wednesday’s event was entirely organized by the Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.