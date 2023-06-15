Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Trash Pandas Father's Day Giveaway

The Other Side of Nashville: Stacy Mitchhart

Stacy Mitchhart performs ahead of his upcoming show in Huntsville.
Live My Life
Live My Life(Stacy Mitchhart)
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Stacy Mitchhart has been performing blues music in Nashville for 27 years and he is coming to the VBC Mars Music Hall this weekend!

Fans can enter a giveaway to win a number of special prizes including two free tickets to his show on Saturday June 17! To enter, visit the giveaway site. The giveaway closes on Friday June 16 at 4 p.m. and the winner will be contacted later that afternoon.

To see the full list of locations for the “Other Side of Nashville” tour click here. Be sure to follow Stacy on Instagram to keep up with all things blues.

Stacy Mitchhart joins us on June 15! Sign up for his giveaway now!
Stacy Mitchhart joins us on June 15! Sign up for his giveaway now!(Stacy Mitchhart)

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doyle Smith
1 arrested, 1 in critical condition following stabbing on Williams Circle
WAFF Severe Threat
Chance at showers, storms on Wednesday evening
Local pastors react to female led churches being voted out during Southern Baptist Convention
Alabama pastors react to female-led churches being voted out during Southern Baptist Convention
According to City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, the woman thought the small, strange...
What is that? Woman thinks she rescues injured lemur; it turns out to be something else
Multi-million dollar production plant opens in Hartselle
Multi-million dollar production plant opens in Hartselle