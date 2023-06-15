The Other Side of Nashville: Stacy Mitchhart

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Stacy Mitchhart has been performing blues music in Nashville for 27 years and he is coming to the VBC Mars Music Hall this weekend!

Fans can enter a giveaway to win a number of special prizes including two free tickets to his show on Saturday June 17! To enter, visit the giveaway site. The giveaway closes on Friday June 16 at 4 p.m. and the winner will be contacted later that afternoon.

To see the full list of locations for the “Other Side of Nashville” tour click here. Be sure to follow Stacy on Instagram to keep up with all things blues.

Stacy Mitchhart joins us on June 15! Sign up for his giveaway now! (Stacy Mitchhart)

