Opponents, locations reveals for 2024 SEC football schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - The Southeastern Conference revealed the home and away designations for the 2024 football schedule.

Coming in for their first season in the SEC, the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas will participate in SEC play. Each of the existing SEC teams will play either Oklahoma or Texas during the season.

The teams will play eight conference games plus one “required opponent” from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 or major independent during the 2024 season when the SEC becomes a 16-team conference.

A complete 2024 SEC football schedule that includes dates will be announced late this year. (SEC)

The opponents were determined based on traditional opponents and balance of schedule strength. The balance of schedule strength was based on each school’s conference winning percentage since the last expansion of the SEC in 2012.

Each team’s schedule will have four opponents, two home and two away, whose winning percentage ranked among the top eight conference winning percentages since 2012. The other four opponents, also two home and two away, whose winning percentages ranked among the second eight conference winning percentages since 2012.

The home and away designations were built with the provision that no school will travel to the same location that they traveled in 2023. Although no school will travel to the same location, it may not be possible to create a schedule that does not include some schools playing at the same location in back-to-back years in the first year of the new format.

As previously announced, the SEC will eliminate divisional standing beginning in 2024, this means that the SEC Championship Game will be between the two top teams in the conference standings at the end of the regular season.

