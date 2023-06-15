New businesses coming soon to Town Madison

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) -Town Madison has been no stranger to construction in the past few years, but even with all of the new apartments, homes and restaurants, there is still more to come.

The new Edgar’s Bakery is opening its doors later this summer and several retail complexes are under construction.

Joey Ceci with Breland Companies said they wanted to switch their focus to retail to bring the full Town Madison vision to life.

“The whole idea is to create almost a little small town so you don’t have to drive someplace to go to the dry cleaner you don’t have to drive someplace to get your hair cut,” Ceci said.

While construction is underway for a few of the retail complexes throughout Town Madison, Ceci says they want businesses on the hook before they’re complete. They are working on bringing in small shops, salons, and even a new breakfast spot.

Overall, Ceci said these new developments are necessary to make sure they have something to offer for everyone.

“We’ve got obviously the things to do between Trash Pandas of course and the food,” Ceci said. “The next piece to that puzzle is some retail and some of those services that people need because if you live here, you want to get here and be able to stay here.”

On Wednesday, they also broke ground on the new Homewood Suites hotel. It’s the second hotel currently under construction in the area.

Samantha Magnuson with the City of Madison said bringing in more development is a win-win for residents and the city.

“This is a huge economic driver for us,” Magnuson said. “Town Madison was built upon a live, work, play feel, so the developers really worked with new concepts with bringing in livability with where you shop, where you work and where you play.”

Ceci said he can only give a sneak peek of what Town Madison will soon offer as they are finalizing contracts and agreements with new businesses, but he did say that a Playa Bowl will be on its way soon.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.