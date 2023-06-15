Man pleads guilty to murder for 2018 Huntsville incident
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was arrested as a juvenile in 2018 for murdering two people pled guilty in a Madison County courtroom on Thursday.
Caleb Bruce was one of three people arrested after Shawnita Jackson, 22, and Dajuan Hardy, 24, were found dead in a home on Triana Boulevard in September 2018. Bruce was originally arrested as a juvenile, but he was later charged as an adult.
Bruce pleaded guilty to two counts of felony murder and was sentenced to life in prison.
Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.