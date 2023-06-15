Man in critical condition following stabbing in Huntsville

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A man was transported to Huntsville Hospital after being stabbed on Wednesday evening on Williams Circle.

Don Webster with HEMSI says the time of the call came in at 7:11 p.m. and the victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital with multiple stab wounds. At this time the victim is in critical condition.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

