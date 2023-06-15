Deals
Make the “dog days of summer” easier with these pet travel tips

Dog Training Elite shares their top tips for traveling with pets.
Dog Training Elite talks summer travel with pets.
Dog Training Elite talks summer travel with pets.
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Summer travel can be difficult on it’s own. When you add a pet to the equation, it can get even harder.

JB Pitsinger from Dog Training Elite Huntsville gave us his top tips for traveling with a furry friend. He says that above all, make sure your dog is comfortable. He recommended bringing a travel crate along to remind them of home and investing in a pet camera if you want to be extra cautious.

To request a demo and to see Dog Training Elite prices, you can visit their website. To see all the updates on classes and how students are doing check out their Facebook.

Lena is along for the ride.
Lena is along for the ride.(Dog Training Elite Huntsville)

