Make the “dog days of summer” easier with these pet travel tips

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Summer travel can be difficult on it’s own. When you add a pet to the equation, it can get even harder.

JB Pitsinger from Dog Training Elite Huntsville gave us his top tips for traveling with a furry friend. He says that above all, make sure your dog is comfortable. He recommended bringing a travel crate along to remind them of home and investing in a pet camera if you want to be extra cautious.

To request a demo and to see Dog Training Elite prices, you can visit their website.

Lena is along for the ride. (Dog Training Elite Huntsville)

