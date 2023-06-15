Deals
Madison PD Officer found guilty of sexual misconduct

Kevin Walter.
Kevin Walter.(MCSO)
By Javon Williams
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison Police Department officer who was charged with sexual misconduct for an incident that happened in October 2022 was found guilty in a bench trial on Thursday.

In November 2022, the Madison Police Department contacted the Madison County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the incident because it involved officer Kevin Walter. The incident happened while he was off duty.

Once the investigation was complete the investigators forwarded the case to the Madison County District Attorney’s Office for further review. It was then presented to a Madison County Grand Jury and the warrant was issued.

Court documents reveal that Walter and the victim knew each other and allege that he engaged in intercourse with the victim while she was inebriated.

Walter turned himself in on Feb. 8 and bounded out for $1,000.

