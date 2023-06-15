‘A jet for the Jets’: Navy jet placed on James Clemens campus

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - If your children attend James Clemens High School you’ll soon notice a supersonic fixture in front of the campus.

A crew spent the day moving an old Navy jet to its new home in front of the school, meaning the James Clemens Jets now have an actual jet to look at on campus.

Assistant Principal Jennifer Flanagan says this would not have happened without the community support to fund the project.

“It’s very exciting, we could not have done this without the support of our community and the donors that gave time and money. We are very grateful for this and are excited. And our kids are excited, they just don’t quite know how excited yet because they haven’t seen how beautiful it turned out,” he said.

Flanagan went on to say a concrete platform will be built in the courtyard for the jet.

