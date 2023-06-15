Deals
Huntsville City FC travel to face Toronto Thursday

HCFC plays two matches in four days
By Carl Prather
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City Football Club will hit the road for a midweek matchup with Toronto FC II at 6 p.m. CT on Thursday, June 15. The match marks the first midweek fixture of the season and the first of two games this week. Huntsville City FC will host Inter Miami CF II at 6 p.m. CT on Sunday, June 18 at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium.

So far, more than 3,000 season tickets have been purchased for this season.

Huntsville City FC Head Coach Jack Collison and midfielder Isaiah Johnston previewed the match against Toronto FC II. Coach Collison discussed the challenges Toronto brings, the short turnaround from the weekend match, and how he plans to rotate players in the condensed week.

Johnston also discussed how he keeps himself prepared for matches, playing in front of his family and friends in his hometown, and how he compares Huntsville to his initial expectations.

“I think everyone is trying to stay healthy, stay fit, focus on tactics and not focus on fitness and stuff and making sure we get our legs under us so we can go again for ninety minutes because this is an important game and an important week for us,” Johnston said.

Huntsville City FC (2W-6L-3D, 3SOW, 6 pts.), currently in thirteenth place in the Eastern Conference, picked up its second win of the season against St. Louis CITY2 on June 11. Jony Bolaños scored nine seconds into the match, marking a team record and tying the MLS NEXT Pro record for fastest goal. After falling behind at halftime, Huntsville got back on track in the second half. Nashville SC Homegrown player Adem Sipić tied the game before midfielder Kemy Amiche, who came on as a sub for the injured Ollie Wright, scored two goals to seal the win 4-2.

On Thursday, fans and friends will be able to gather at the official watch party taking place at Wahlburger’s. Alternatively, fans can enjoy the action on the MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV App.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

