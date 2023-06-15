Health expert worries more will skip medications due to cost given high uninsured population

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - When it comes to following the doctor’s orders, one group is leaving the pills at the pharmacy. But it’s not because they don’t want to feel better.

Women are more likely to skip or delay taking medications than men because of the high cost, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control.

Tens of thousands of people between the ages of 18 to 64 were surveyed. A Vanderbilt doctor tells NBC News women under 65 typically take more medications than men. Uninsured people were more likely to skip taking their medications than those with insurance because of the price.

Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health says that’s what stuck out to him when thinking of the issue in our state. “We know here in Alabama that we have a relatively large number of uninsured adults in this age group because of our limitations in our insurance system,” Dr. Stubblefield said, regarding Medicaid. “So it would not be surprising that some adults would have to skip or not take medications as prescribed cause of costs.”

Dr. Stubblefield says if you’re having issues affording medication, talk to your physician about alternatives or look into patient assistance programs.

The most recent data shows a higher percentage of Alabama’s population was uninsured than the rest of the country.

Dr. Stubblefield explains the adverse health reactions that can happen if one skips or delays taking the medications they need. For instance, high blood pressure and high cholesterol can lead to heart attacks or strokes if people put off their medications.

University of Alabama officials report Alabama has the highest rate of death caused by hypertension, which is why Dr. Stubblefield recommends taking medications as prescribed.

