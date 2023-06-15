Foggy morning with isolated storms for the afternoon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Thursday morning. We have some passing clouds overhead this morning with warm and muggy temperatures in the middle 60s.

Areas of patchy but dense fog can be expected for the morning drive to work, please travel with caution in areas of poor visibility. Showers and thunderstorms are well off to our south this morning and we will remain dry for the early part of the day. Skies will be mostly sunny with a light southwest breeze pulling up warm and humid air, highs today will reach the middle to upper 80s. Isolated to widely scattered downpours and thunderstorms will develop into the afternoon and will wrap up after sunset.

More clouds will move in overnight with more areas of dense fog developing for the Friday morning commute, lows will be warm in the middle 60s. Friday will be mostly sunny again with highs climbing into the upper 80s to lower 90s, most locations will stay rain-free through the afternoon. Saturday will be a sunny day with hot and humid temperatures near 90 degrees, stray rain showers and storms may develop into the afternoon.

Father’s Day Sunday will be a few degrees cooler in the middle 80s with increasing cloud cover. Scattered to numerous rain showers and storms will be expected during the day. There is the potential of seeing some strong to severe storms on Sunday, check back for the latest forecast.

