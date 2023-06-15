Deals
Elkmont man charged with impersonating a police officer

Robert Bowman, 45
Robert Bowman, 45(LCSO)
By Javon Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LIMESTONE CO. Ala. (WAFF) - A Limestone County man was arrested on Tuesday for impersonating a Limestone County Sheriff’s Office investigator.

Officials say deputies received a domestic violence complaint and discovered that Robert Bowman had been impersonating an investigator.

Bowman is accused of pretending to be Investigator Jesse Gibson to harass the victim. Bowman identified himself as Gibson to people other than the victim and ordered them to have the victim contact him.

On Wednesday Bowman was arrested at his home after a standoff with deputies. He was charged with impersonating a peace officer and released on a $2,500 bond.

“I’m proud of our investigators for working fast to apprehend this offender. Impersonating a peace officer is serious and we don’t take it lightly,” Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and more charges are likely.

