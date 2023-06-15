Developing First Alert for Sunday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -A few strong to severe storms with hail and isolated damaging wind will remain possible through sunset over western Alabama. Storms are behaving more like they should this time of year. They are developing rapidly and reaching a point where the collapse. The collapsing stage is when they are more likely to produce isolated damaging wind gusts and hail. Storm are also producing frequent lightning and very heavy rain. Fewer storms are forecast Friday and Saturday but there will be a few out there. Any storm that develops in the heating of the day could become quite strong. Highs will be near 90 into the weekend. We have a Developing 48 First Alert out for Sunday. We are monitoring the potential for a complex of storms to dive in form the northwest. The timing and exact location remain a low confidence forecast. These types of storm complexes typically lead to widespread high wind, frequent lightning and street flooding. Keep checking back for updates on the Father’s Day forecast. It’s possible the storms could arrive late and wait until Sunday night.

