Crime Stoppers: Duo breaks into numerous cars in hospital parking deck

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police Department officials say a series of break-ins happened on March 12 inside a Huntsville Hospital parking deck.

Officials say a man was caught on camera pulling on every car door and going inside multiple vehicles.

The next week the same thing happened and officials believe the same man is responsible. The most recent break-in happened this month at the garage on Lowell Drive.

Huntsville Police believe two men are behind the break-ins and say they got away with laptops, IPADs and guns.

If you know them or any others on this list, contact the police.

Adrian Gilbreath is charged with theft by deception. Huntsville police say he fraudulently withdrew $2,000 from a local bank.

Harold Champion is also charged with Theft by Deception. Investigators say he took thousands of dollars upfront to complete jobs but never finished them.

Joseph Fennell is facing a 3rd-degree burglary charge. Police say he entered another person’s home trying to steal from them.

Police say Timothy Bibbs was found with cocaine on him during a traffic stop.

If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-crime. You can also text or email your tips.

