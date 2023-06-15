Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Trash Pandas Father's Day Giveaway

From Central America to your home

Lauren from Travel Patterns shares her finds from a trip to Guatemala.
Lauren showed us all the wonderful items she grabbed while in Guatemala.
Lauren showed us all the wonderful items she grabbed while in Guatemala.(Ellen McDonald)
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - With the start of a new season, many of us might be looking for some new pieces to spruce up the home.

Laruen Petersen recently led the first Travel Patterns immersive group trip. She and her group were able to learn about the traditional handicrafts of Guatemala. She was also able to meet some of the long-time business partners of Travel Patterns while learning about the local culture.

The reusing of textiles and materials is a common practice in Guatemalan culture.
The reusing of textiles and materials is a common practice in Guatemalan culture.(Lauren Petersen)

She brought back so many items and they are now exclusive items in the Travel Patterns store! The new items include textile pillows, recycled plastic tote bags, pouches, handmade candles, recycled glass candle holders and so much more.

To check out the full collection, visit their website and to stay in-the-know on all things eclectic, follow their Instagram.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doyle Smith
1 arrested, 1 in critical condition following stabbing on Williams Circle
WAFF Severe Threat
Chance at showers, storms on Wednesday evening
Local pastors react to female led churches being voted out during Southern Baptist Convention
Alabama pastors react to female-led churches being voted out during Southern Baptist Convention
According to City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, the woman thought the small, strange...
What is that? Woman thinks she rescues injured lemur; it turns out to be something else
Multi-million dollar production plant opens in Hartselle
Multi-million dollar production plant opens in Hartselle