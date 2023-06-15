From Central America to your home

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - With the start of a new season, many of us might be looking for some new pieces to spruce up the home.

Laruen Petersen recently led the first Travel Patterns immersive group trip. She and her group were able to learn about the traditional handicrafts of Guatemala. She was also able to meet some of the long-time business partners of Travel Patterns while learning about the local culture.

The reusing of textiles and materials is a common practice in Guatemalan culture. (Lauren Petersen)

She brought back so many items and they are now exclusive items in the Travel Patterns store! The new items include textile pillows, recycled plastic tote bags, pouches, handmade candles, recycled glass candle holders and so much more.

To check out the full collection, visit their website and to stay in-the-know on all things eclectic, follow their Instagram.

