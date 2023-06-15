A Call for Kindness with Verizon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Through their #ACallForKindness campaign, Verizon has been selflessly spreading kindness throughout various communities. This summer, they are surprising pet owners in the name of love.

Verizon joined Payton at Hollywood Feed in Madison, AL to give away twenty $100 gift baskets to dog and cat owners. They were able to surprise customers while at the register and while they did their shopping in the isles.

This act of kindness is all part of Verizon’s #ACallForKindness campaign which came out of the pandemic. Verizon saw that there was a constant dark cloud of negative news in the world. So, they set out to do something in an effort to make the world a better place. After working with kindness.org, they found that random acts of kindness can go a long way within a community. “A Call for Kindness” is the idea that they can make the world a kinder place by surprising people.

From this, they set out to find ways to make people’s days better. In the past, they have bought people’s fuel at gas pumps, groceries during the Thanksgiving holiday season and flowers and chocolates for Valentine’s Day just this past spring. To Verizon, there is nothing better than making people smile.

Verizon is also looking to raise awareness for their new plan, “My Plan.” It provides consumers with more choices than ever before. Consumers get what they want, and they only pay for what they need. It starts at just $25 per line if you switch now!

For more information on Verizon’s campaign and to see all the options that come with “My Plan” you can visit their website.

