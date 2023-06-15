Athens State hosts Flag Day celebration

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Residents in Athens celebrated Flag Day during a ceremony at Athens State University.

Wednesday’s celebration was the University’s first Flag Day event since 2019. Attendees were greeted with live music from the University’s band and food.

Catherin Wehlburg with Athens State said the event was about more than the American Flag itself.

“The event does benefit the community because it allows us to come and recognize our veterans, show and appreciate their service, and also help our younger students who are deciding what they want to do and what they want to be,” Wehlburg said. “Part of what we do here is help our students become good citizens. and I think that is something flag day can really help present to us.”

Every June 14, the adoption of the flag is commemorated across the country. In 1777, the Flag Resolution passed the Second Continental Congress. In 1916, Former President Woodrow Wilson established Flag Day as a holiday.

Wehlburg says Flag Day is a great way to come together under one banner.

“We really have a chance to look at how important the flag symbolism is to us and to remind us of we come together as a community and the work that we can keep doing moving forward to the future,” she said.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.