Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Trash Pandas Father's Day Giveaway

Athens State hosts Flag Day celebration

In 1777, the Flag Resolution passed the Second Continental Congress.
By Javon Williams
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Residents in Athens celebrated Flag Day during a ceremony at Athens State University.

Wednesday’s celebration was the University’s first Flag Day event since 2019. Attendees were greeted with live music from the University’s band and food.

Catherin Wehlburg with Athens State said the event was about more than the American Flag itself.

“The event does benefit the community because it allows us to come and recognize our veterans, show and appreciate their service, and also help our younger students who are deciding what they want to do and what they want to be,” Wehlburg said. “Part of what we do here is help our students become good citizens. and I think that is something flag day can really help present to us.”

Every June 14, the adoption of the flag is commemorated across the country. In 1777, the Flag Resolution passed the Second Continental Congress. In 1916, Former President Woodrow Wilson established Flag Day as a holiday.

Wehlburg says Flag Day is a great way to come together under one banner.

“We really have a chance to look at how important the flag symbolism is to us and to remind us of we come together as a community and the work that we can keep doing moving forward to the future,” she said.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFF Severe Threat
Chance at showers, storms on Wednesday evening
Cooper was arrested and charged with harassment Monday.
Director of ALDOT arrested in Marshall County, released on bond
Dr. Clarence Sutton Jr.
Huntsville City Schools BOE announces new superintendent
Charlie Townsend is accused of bringing drugs to sell at Kilby Correctional Facility.
Alabama prison officer arrested on contraband, trafficking charges
William Spearman
U.S. DOJ: Madison man pleads guilty for part in ‘child exploitation enterprise’

Latest News

Athens State University hosts Flag Day celebration
Man in critical condition following stabbing in Huntsville
FILE - The SEC logo is displayed on the field ahead of the Southeastern Conference championship...
Opponents, locations reveals for 2024 SEC football schedule
WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
Local grocery store manager explains the effect on inflation