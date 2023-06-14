Deals
Testimony begins for former Scottsboro Police Officer

Ryan Manning is charged with child abuse and domestic violence.
By Savannah Sapp
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Former Scottsboro Police Officer Ryan Manning appeared before a grand jury trial for the alleged abuse of a child in 2021. Court records show that Manning is related to the victim and the supposed abuse caused multiple bone fractures.

The prosecution called witnesses during the trial that included investigators, physicians and the victim’s mother.

One testifying physician said he treated the child at Huntsville Hospital where x-rays showed bone fractures in the arm, ribs, and leg of the victim.

Attorneys with the defense argued that a deficiency or disease could have caused the fractures but the physician denied those claims.

The jury also heard a recording of investigators interviewing Manning who is accused of the abuse.

During the interview, Manning was heard saying “This feels like a failure.”

Both Manning and the victim’s mother say they don’t know how these injuries happened.

One of the testifying physicians said the victim’s family reported to him that the child could have been injured when Manning grabbed the victim to stop a potential fall but that same physician said the injuries seemed too severe for that to be the case.

Manning’s trial is set to continue Wednesday morning.

