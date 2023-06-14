Strong to Severe Storms Possible Through the Evening

We’ll continue to track scattered pockets of very heavy rainfall and embedded thunderstorms into the afternoon. Heavy rainfall may lead to ponding and puddles on the roads, so please travel with caution. Even though we’ve seen a gradual weakening trend with these storms from the morning hours, some strong to severe storms could still exist into the evening hours. A Tornado Watch is in effect for Cullman, Lawrence, Morgan counties until 5:00 p.m.

Any storms that develop will have the potential of producing damaging straight-line wind gusts, large hail, frequent lightning and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding. The severe threat will wane later tonight with a few isolated showers and storms expected overnight into Thursday morning.

Thursday will be a much calmer day with some sunshine and warmer temperatures in the middle 80s. Isolated to widely scattered showers and storms are anticipated, but these storms should be more disorganized and well-below severe criteria. Friday is looking hot and humid with highs near 90 degrees and isolated storms will be possible again. This summertime trend will linger into the first half of your Father’s Day weekend on with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. However, we are watching Father’s Day Sunday closely as it could be our next threat for severe weather. Check back for the latest!

