So fresh and oh so clean

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - What makes bath time sweeter? Cute soaps of course!

Mojana Soaps is a family owned business that specializes in handmade hemp and vegan bath and body products. Using only natural, clean and ethical ingredients Mojana has anything you could ever need to stay fresh and clean this summer.

The Mojana family opened their store in Clinton Row Suite 143 in March this year. Jel, co-owner of Mojana, had the idea to start making soap fun and fabulous because of her passion for baking. To Jel, body care should be a luxurious experience, not a hassle.

Mojana Soaps is open Tuesday-Friday 1 p.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. To stay updated on new products follow their Instagram and to order online check out their Etsy.

