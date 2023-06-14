Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Trash Pandas Father's Day Giveaway

So fresh and oh so clean

Mojana Soaps offers a variety of handmade bath and body care products.
Bath Bombs made by Mojana Soaps
Bath Bombs made by Mojana Soaps(Jel Mojana)
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - What makes bath time sweeter? Cute soaps of course!

Mojana Soaps is a family owned business that specializes in handmade hemp and vegan bath and body products. Using only natural, clean and ethical ingredients Mojana has anything you could ever need to stay fresh and clean this summer.

The Mojana family opened their store in Clinton Row Suite 143 in March this year. Jel, co-owner of Mojana, had the idea to start making soap fun and fabulous because of her passion for baking. To Jel, body care should be a luxurious experience, not a hassle.

Mojana Soaps is open Tuesday-Friday 1 p.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. To stay updated on new products follow their Instagram and to order online check out their Etsy.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cooper was arrested and charged with harassment Monday.
Director of ALDOT arrested in Marshall County, released on bond
Charlie Townsend is accused of bringing drugs to sell at Kilby Correctional Facility.
Alabama prison officer arrested on contraband, trafficking charges
Dr. Clarence Sutton Jr.
Huntsville City Schools BOE announces new superintendent
WAFF Severe Threat
Chance at showers, storms on Wednesday evening
William Spearman
U.S. DOJ: Madison man pleads guilty for part in ‘child exploitation enterprise’