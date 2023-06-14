Proposed property tax increase in Fayetteville fails

FAYETTEVILLE, TN. (WAFF) - Homeowners in Fayetteville may be breathing a sigh of relief following Tuesday’s budget meeting.

Mayor Donna Hartman said the vote to raise property taxes by 35 cents for next year’s budget failed.

The revenue generated would have increased the salaries for all city employees by 6.5 %.

The decision was split among aldermen but the mayor also voted no.

She said now may not be the best time, especially since city residents pay both city and county taxes.

“I just realized that people are struggling right now,” said Mayor Hartman, “Taxes are high, gasoline is high, groceries are high. And this is just a very tough time for us to look at a property tax. Increase. And if we have to do that, we need to make double sure that what we’re doing is the right thing.”

Mayor Hartman said the city still needs to finalize its budget by the end of the month, but believes the council will seek an extension with the state comptroller.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.