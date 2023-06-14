Multi-million dollar production plant opens in Hartselle

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new, multimillion-dollar production plant is now open in Hartselle.

On Tuesday leaders gathered for the grand opening of Metal Clad Cable, the $100 million plant will produce Cerrowire.

Cerrowire is used used in schools, hospitals, and other commercial facilities all over the U.S.

President of Cerrowire, Stewart Smallwood, says the plant currently employs 100 workers but they’re hoping to expand.

“If you could see behind me we’ve got a lot of machines here they’re called road tech machines, we’ve got about 30 of them and we’ve got space for 2 more phases. So once we get up and running and get to a certain amount of volume, we’ll order more machines and we’ll be able to fill this thing out,” he said.

