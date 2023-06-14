Morning showers and storms with a chance at severe storms later today

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Wednesday morning. We have an active day ahead of us weatherwise, especially for the month of June.

We will be tracking pockets of scattered heavy rainfall and embedded thunderstorms for the morning commute. Heavy rainfall may lead to ponding and puddles on the roads, please travel with caution. We are starting off the day with cloudy skies and very humid conditions, morning temperatures are warm in the 60s and 70s.

The morning round of rain and storms should taper off by late morning with some gradual clearing allowing temps to climb into the low to middle 80s, the heat and humidity will create an ideal environment for severe storm development during the afternoon. From 2PM to 9PM will be our timeframe for any potential strong to severe storms. Any storms that develop will have the potential of producing damaging straight-line wind gusts, large hail, frequent lightning and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding. The severe threat will wane later tonight with a few isolated showers and storms expected overnight into Thursday morning.

Thursday will be a calmer day with some sunshine and warmer temps in the middle 80s, just isolated to widely scattered showers and storms are anticipated. Friday is looking hot and humid with highs near 90 degrees, isolated storms will be possible again. Father’s Day weekend will also be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. We are watching Father’s Day Sunday closely as it can be our next threat for severe weather, check back for the latest.

